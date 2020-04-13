Hugh Jackman Gets Poked by His No. 1 Frenemy

(Newser) – Actor Hugh Jackman had a sweet message for his wife on Friday—and a fellow actor used it to keep up their teasing feud. People reports the 51-year-old took to Instagram with words of love for wife Deborra-Lee Furness: "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24." Enter Ryan Reynolds, who has for years been bugging Jackman to reprise his Wolverine character so they can star in a Wolverine-Deadpool mashup. "Hang in there, Deb," Reynolds commented.

That's perhaps a softer poke than Reynolds took in December during a TV appearance in Australia, where Jackman hails from, after Jackman photoshopped himself into art for Reynolds' flick Free Guy. "He’s just an evil person," Reynolds teased. "I mean, you guys have all been duped. You think he's this benevolent ambassador to your country. People don't realize he's from Winnipeg, Canada." USA Today shares another event on the Reynolds-Jackman timeline: A couple years back Jackman had his dog "do his business on a Reynolds photo." The website instructs Jackman to mark his calendar: Reynolds will celebrate his anniversary with Blake Lively on Oct. 23. (Read more Ryan Reynolds stories.)

