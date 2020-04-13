(Newser) – Some celebrity offerings amid the coronavirus aren't landing so well. John Krasinski seems to be a big exception to the rule. His no-frills "Some Good News" series on YouTube already has featured a reunion of sorts between him and Steve Carell about The Office. And his new episode is generating plenty of good buzz, too. He arranged for a handful of staffers from the COVID-19 unit at Beth Israel Deaconess hospital in Boston to visit Fenway Park (safely) and throw out ceremonial "first pitches" while team stars and local bigwigs cheered on the scoreboard, reports NBC News.

"You are so our heroes, and you're the most lovable, wonderful people," Krasinski said. "Thank you so much. I hope we gave you this much joy in the middle of all this." Former Red Sox star David Ortiz also made a video appearance, and he announced that the team is donating four season tickets for life for use by Beth Israel workers, reports Boston.com. Krasinski added that AT&T has agreed to cover the phone bills of every doctor and nurse in the US for three months. (Read more John Krasinski stories.)

