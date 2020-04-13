(Newser) – Lawyers dreaming of arguing before the Supreme Court surely never pictured it quite like this: Next month, justices will hear arguments by telephone, reports CNBC. The court announced the first-of-its-kind move Monday as a coronavirus safety measure, saying that 10 cases will be heard by "telephone conference." There will be no video component, a court spokeswoman confirms to CNN. The media will be allowed to listen in via a live audio feed, though there's no word on whether the feed will be available to the public as well, per Axios. Of note: Three of the May cases involve President Trump's efforts to keep prosecutors and congressional panels from getting a look at his financial records. The dates haven't yet been set. (Read more US Supreme Court stories.)