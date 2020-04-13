Stocks Fall as Investors Brace for Earnings Reports

A man with a protective mask walks in the rain past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A man with a protective mask walks in the rain past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)