Ex-NFL Quarterback Killed in Car Crash

(Newser) – The NFL is mourning former quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, who was killed in a single-car crash in Alabama Sunday night. Police say the 36-year-old was killed when his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned around 7 miles south of Montgomery, his hometown, ESPN reports. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it is investigating the crash. Jackson, who played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks during a 10-year NFL career that began in 2006, joined Tennessee State University as the Tigers' quarterbacks coach in 2019, CNN reports. Tennessee State coach Rod Reed says the program is "devastated" by Jackson's death.

"He was a great young man—great person," said former Vikings coach Brad Childress tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "I think to be able to spend 10 years in the National Football League when the average is whatever it is kind of speaks to him being a great teammate, a good player. It's just a reminder that we're not here for long." He "was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk," tweeted Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. "He will be deeply missed." USA Today reports that Jackson blamed a 2016 incident in which he was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on his wife for the end of his NFL career. The charges were later dropped. Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and their three children.


