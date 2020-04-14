Rita Wilson Had 'Extreme Side Effects' From Chloroquine

(Newser) – Rita Wilson was given chloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted by President Trump, while being treated for the coronavirus—but she's not exactly singing its praises. She tells CBS that she suffered worse symptoms than husband Tom Hanks, with chills like she's never had before and a fever close to 102. She says she was given chloroquine on Day 9. "I know people have been talking about this drug, but I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break," she says. But it "had such extreme side effects," she says. "I was completely nauseous, and I had vertigo. I could not walk, and my muscles felt very weak."

"I think people have to be very considerate about that drug," Wilson says. "We don't really know if it's helpful in this case." Wilson and Hanks spent 14 days in isolation in Australia after testing positive and then returned to the US, the Hollywood Reporter notes. Wilson says they have been told they are now immune and were "part of a study where we've donated our blood, and we're waiting to hear back if our antibodies will be helpful in developing a vaccine." She says they are also waiting to hear whether they can donate blood that can be given to people suffering from COVID-19. (Read more Rita Wilson stories.)

