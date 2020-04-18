Michelle Obama Has a Gift for Children—and Parents

(Newser) – Stuck at home with the kids? Michelle Obama will be reading children's books on PBS every Monday at noon for the next month, Fox News reports. "At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I'm excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories," says the 56-year-old former First Lady about her upcoming show, Mondays With Michelle Obama. "As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children—and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere." Her first reading will be April 20, which can be found on PBS as well as Facebook pages for PBS Kids and Penguin Random House.

And she's not alone: Fox News host Dana Perino has already been reading children's books on-air every day at 3:30pm between her two shows, The Daily Briefing and The Five. "I remember learning from Laura Bush after 9/11 the important of making sure that you kept story time for your children," she told Fox News last month. "This is what she was telling Americans and, also, Barbara Bush, through her literacy initiative would always say that one of the most important things you could do to keep children calm and reassured." She says her show, Story Time With Dana, will keep appearing on FoxNews.com and social-media platforms "for as long as we need to" during the coronavirus pandemic.


