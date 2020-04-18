For Actor With Coronavirus, the News Is Devastating

(Newser) – The wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero revealed heartbreaking news Saturday—that her husband's right leg is being amputated as he struggles with complications from the coronavirus, People reports. His wife, Amanda Kloots, said the 41-year-old had been in intensive care for 18 days when she got the news. She said Saturday on Instagram that blood thinners helped curb clotting in his leg, but worsened his blood pressure and caused bleeding in his intestines. "We took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause the clotting in the right leg," said Kloots in a video. "So the right leg will be amputated today."

Kloots' post followed her Thursday update, that she didn't know "if he'll be able to walk again" because of "issues" with blood flow in his leg. He had also undergone emergency surgery due to a "new infection" in his lung. "He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him," Kloots said in an April 11 video. "It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back." Now Instagram users are posting the #WakeUpNick hashtag as he fights for his life, Variety reports. Cordero made his Broadway debut in 2014's Bullets Over Broadway and was nominated for best featured actor in a musical. He's also been in Waitress, A Bronx Tale, and appeared on TV in Blue Bloods. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

