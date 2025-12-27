WH Press Secretary Expecting Second Child

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to social media on Friday to share that she's expecting her second child, reports ABC News . Leavitt, 28, said she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, are expecting a daughter in May, calling the baby "the greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for." She wrote on Instagram that the couple is excited to see their young son become a big brother and described motherhood as a blessing for which she is "overflowing with gratitude to God," adding that being a mom "is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

In her post, Leavitt also thanked President Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, saying she's "extremely grateful" for their support and for what she described as a family-friendly workplace. She added that "2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!"

Leavitt is the youngest person to hold the press secretary role and previously worked in Trump's first-term press office and on his 2024 campaign. A New Hampshire native, she ran unsuccessfully for Congress there in 2022. She and Riccio welcomed their first child, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio, in 2024. The White House says Leavitt will remain as press secretary after she gives birth in the spring, though it's not clear how much, if any, leave she'll take, per the New York Times.