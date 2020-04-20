Prince Harry, Meghan Deliver Bad News to UK Tabloids

(Newser) – Prince Harry and Megan Markle are putting more than an ocean between them and the UK's tabloid press. The couple sent a letter on Sunday night to the editors of the Sun, Mirror, Daily Mail, and Daily Express outlining their "new media relations policy": They are ending all cooperation with those specific publications and will not answer any requests from their journalists. The policy going forward: "zero engagement," except in those situations that necessitate involvement from their lawyers. The BBC translates that: "the couple's PR team will no longer even answer calls from the papers asking them to confirm whether claims made about the couple are true or not."

The Guardian calls it "an unprecedented direct attack on a large part of the media that leaves little chance of repairing the relationship." The couple say the move was made in the wake of "distorted, false or invasive" stories. Their letter reads: "This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It's not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can't be based on a lie" and they will no longer be "offer[ing] themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion." They say the new policy is in no way a "blanket policy for all media." (Read more Prince Harry stories.)

