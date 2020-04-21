Money / oil prices Some Early Views on 'Mind-Bending' Oil Prices AOC, for one, sees this as a 'turning point in the climate movement' By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Apr 21, 2020 8:27 AM CDT Copied 17 comments In this April 8 photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)In this April 8 photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Newser) – Oil prices remained in turmoil in the US and the world on Tuesday, reports the Wall Street Journal. On Monday, the US benchmark dipped into negative territory for the first time, settling at -$37.63 per barrel. On Tuesday, the price improved, but remained in the red at -$6.30 per barrel. Meanwhile, the international benchmark (Brent crude futures) dropped 15% to $20.67 on Tuesday, the lowest figure in nearly 20 years. Coverage: AOC's revised tweet: When news of the historic slide into negative territory broke Monday, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that "you absolutely love to see it," but then deleted the tweet for what Business Insider calls a more "tempered" response. After calling this a "turning point in the climate movement," the proponent of a Green New Deal wrote: "Fossil fuels are in long-term structural decline. This along w/ low interest rates means it‘s the right time to create millions of jobs transitioning to renewable and clean energy. A key opportunity." Read the next page