Celebs Face Brunt of 'Corona-Shaming'

(Newser) – Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and George Stephanopoulos are learning the hard way about "corona-shaming," the act of shaming people who appear to be skirting public health recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic. While various Facebook groups target the average "covidiots," per the Guardian, celebrities are most visible. Stephanopoulos has taken flak for visiting a pharmacy and golf course in East Hampton while caring for his wife, who tested positive for COVID-19. Though he wore a mask and gloves at the pharmacy on April 10, shortly before testing positive himself, free delivery was available, a "dismayed" witness tells the New York Times. Stephanopoulos was again spotted in town on Monday with a mask around his neck. "Why can't he follow the local mandates," a witness tells Page Six. "Why can't he just stay home?"

Similar remarks have been flung at Lopez and Alex Rodriquez, spotted leaving a gym in Miami on April 1; Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who traveled from Washington to New Jersey for Passover; and actress Andie MacDowell, who was photographed sneaking out of a closed park in Los Angeles with her daughters on Friday, Page Six reports. "The web is especially alight with finger-pointers: people who are genuinely concerned about public health but also, perhaps, with pent-up fears, frustrations and extra time on their hands," reports the Times. Police in the UK are even warning about "deliberate false reporting" used to target a person's enemies, per the Guardian. On a related note, a cyclist filed a police report after arguing with Chris Cuomo in East Hampton over quarantine rules, per the New York Post. A CNN rep claims Cuomo was wearing a mask in his own backyard.


