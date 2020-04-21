Chris Cuomo Emerges From His Basement

(Newser) – Chris Cuomo's basement isolation is over. The CNN anchor revealed Monday night on his show that both he and his wife have been cleared by the CDC to come out of coronavirus quarantine, and showed video of the moment he emerged from the basement and reunited with his family. No one hugged him, and as he explained to Dr. Sanjay Gupta, everyone is still a bit "spooked" over the whole experience. "There's a little bit of a trauma and a recovery process that we're gonna have to go through," he said. He added that he still struggles with exhaustion, breathing difficulties, pain, and strain while doing even mild exercise. Meanwhile, a third on-air CNN employee, Richard Quest, revealed Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hill reports. Brooke Baldwin has been documenting her struggle with the illness on the network. (Read more Chris Cuomo stories.)