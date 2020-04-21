A-Rod and J-Lo May Bid on the Mets

(Newser) – Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are going to try to bid on the New York Mets, sources tell Variety and the New York Post. The engaged couple is reportedly working with JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for the possible bid, though no one has officially confirmed the news. The family that owns the Major League Baseball team said in December it was in talks to sell as much as 80% of the team to a hedge fund titan, but the deal, which valued the team at $2.6 billion, ultimately fell apart.

A-Rod and J-Lo have an estimated combined net worth of about $700 million, so they would need a partner or partners to make the deal happen. Rodriguez, who grew up a Mets fan, considered signing with the Mets in 2000 but ultimately joined the Texas Rangers and was later traded to the New York Yankees.


