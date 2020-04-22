(Newser) – Amari Dancy doesn't usually play with younger members of her family, but on Sunday she broke down and joined in a game of hide-and-seek. The spot the 18-year-old ultimately chose as her hiding place, however, turned into "a bit of a disaster," per FOX 5. "We already had hid underneath the bed, in the closet, and we couldn't go down into the basement," Dancy tells NBC News of her options in the Woodbridge, Va., home where the game took place. "So, I was like 'Oh, OK, let's just hide in the [washing] machine." Which she did, promptly becoming trapped inside. A cousin finally tracked her down and told adults in the residence, who then summoned Prince William County Fire and Rescue to the scene at around 11pm. Dancy's rescue is documented in a multi-picture Instagram post put up by her aunt, showing rescuers trying to figure out how to get her out of her predicament.

story continues below

In a few of the photos, Dancy's sad face can be seen poking out of the top-loading machine. In a video shot by Dancy's aunt (seen here), one of the rescuers can be heard asking the teen, "Whatcha doin' in there?" When a distressed Dancy tells him she was playing hide-and-seek, to the chuckles of other rescuers, he answers, "Did you win?" Dancy's aunt, who can be heard lamenting in the video that "kids will be kids," says the rescuers were able to get the top of the washer off and pull her niece out without injury. As for Dancy, she wasn't laughing in the moment, but she's now able to smile about it. "It's pretty embarrassing, but all I can do is laugh it off," she says. "I had a laugh out of it, my family had a laugh out of it, I'm OK. As long as I'm OK, that's all that matters to me." (Read more Virginia stories.)

