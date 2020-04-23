 
Early Rally Fades, Leaves Markets Flat

Dow ticks up 39
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 23, 2020 3:10 PM CDT

(Newser) – The stock market ended another turbulent day more or less where it started after an early rally got washed away, per the AP. The S&P 500 ended with a tiny loss Thursday, having given up an early gain of 1.6%. The market’s latest bumpy ride shows how fragile hope among investors is that global economies will be able to withstand the carnage being inflicted by the coronavirus. For the day, the Dow rose 39 points to 23,515, the S&P 500 fell a single point to 2,797, and the Nasdaq fell by less than a point to 8,494. Energy stocks held on to their gains following another jump in the price of crude, which crashed earlier this week. (Read more stock market stories.)

