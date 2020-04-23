Oops: Tom Brady Has Another Florida Miscue

(Newser) – For a guy who cherishes his privacy, Tom Brady is developing a knack for making headlines in his new home state of Florida. First came news that he was working out in a Tampa park and had to be informed by a parks worker that it was closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Now comes a stranger report from TMZ Sports. It seems Brady entered the wrong house while looking for one of his new coaches on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Tampa resident David Kramer tells the site.

Kramer was in his kitchen when the famous QB walked in. "He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face," recalls Kramer. "He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?!'" Brady was very polite and apologetic about the whole thing, he adds. It turns out the coach, Byron Leftwich, lives next door. At least Brady now has longtime Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski back, notes NBC Sports Boston, which suggests that Gronk visit Brady so "the QB doesn't have to worry about getting his wires crossed a third time." (Read more Tom Brady stories.)

