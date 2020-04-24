Lysol Issues a Warning After Trump Briefing

(Newser)
–
If you're wondering why there are so many headlines about bleach and disinfectants in the news Friday, it all stems from President Trump's coronavirus briefing Thursday, at which he and science adviser William Bryan talked about COVID-19. There's a debate brewing on how the president's words are being interpreted, but health experts are emphatic about one thing: People should not be using bleach or other toxic disinfectants as a treatment. Coverage, including Trump's full comments:
- First mention of bleach: Bryan, from the Department of Homeland Security, talked at length about treatments under study in the lab, and he noted that the virus doesn't appear do well under UV rays, per the transcript at Rev.com. He added that in these lab experiments, "bleach will kill the virus in five minutes (and) isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds."
- Trump's comments: After Bryan spoke, the president took to the microphone. (Watch here.) "Supposedly when we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that too. Sounds interesting, right? And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me."