Pentagon Releases Videos of UFOs

(Newser) – The Pentagon has formally released three videos of UFOs taken by Navy pilots which circulated for years following "unauthorized releases." The footage "does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena" and was therefore released "in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," Defense Department rep Sue Gough said, per CBS News. She added the aerial phenomena observed in the videos, one from November 2004 and two from January 2015, "remain characterized as 'unidentified.'"

The 2004 video shows an unidentified object some 100 miles off the coast of California, per ABC News. Navy pilots described an oblong object hovering 40 to 50 feet above the water before speeding away. "I can tell you, I think it was not from this world," retired Cmdr. David Fravor told ABC in 2017. "After 18 years of flying, I've seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close." The other videos show objects speeding through the air. In one case, the object rotates midair. "Dude, this is a f--king drone, bro," a pilot says in the footage. "There's a whole fleet of them," someone responds. The interactions prompted a new Navy policy on how pilots should report UFOs. (Read more UFOs stories.)

