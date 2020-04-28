Turns Out Felicity Huffman's Kid's SAT Scores Were Fine

(Newser) – Turns out Felicity Huffman didn't have to cheat for her daughter. Sources tell Page Six that 19-year-old Sophia Macy, Huffman's daughter with William H. Macy, retook her SAT and got admitted to Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University. Macy appeared to confirm the news, posting the school's logo to her Instagram stories Sunday and adding "CMU Drama '24" to her bio. The teen didn't know about Huffman's scheme to pay to have her SAT answers corrected, but her 2019 acceptance was rescinded after Huffman's arrest. "Felicity is so proud and grateful that Sofia has kept her chin up over the last year," a source tells People. Huffman and Macy also have an 18-year-old daughter, Georgia, who will attend Vassar in the fall. (Read more Felicity Huffman stories.)