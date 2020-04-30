(Newser) – Georgia teens nervous about taking their road test can breathe a little easier, though everyone else on the road may not. CNN reports that, due to the logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp has temporarily eased driver's license requirements so that new drivers with a permit can obtain a license without having to take a road test, as long as they fulfill all other requirements, such as 40 hours of supervised driving. "During these unprecedented times, the Department of Driver Services is trying to make it as easy as [possible] for people to get their license and to lessen the burden," the owner of a local driving school tells FOX 5 Atlanta.

She adds that she hopes "most parents won't just sign off on those 40 hours" and that they "take the time and drive with their kids" before they let them get their license. The rule alteration, which appears on Kemp's most recent executive order, will last through the end of Georgia's COVID-19 state of emergency, which at the moment is running through at least May 13. (Read more Georgia stories.)

