Facebook Has Something for the Class of 2020

(Newser) – This year, a commencement speaker will address all high school and college graduates across the country, and that speaker is Oprah Winfrey. Facebook has recruited the 66-year-old talk show host to give a virtual commencement address to be streamed on the social network at 2pm EST on May 15, reports the New York Times. Winfrey—who has delivered some 19 commencement speeches as of last May, per Fast Company—actually needs to write two speeches for 2020 as she's also agreed to virtually address Chicago public schools' graduating seniors in mid-June. In speaking to graduates across the entire nation, Winfrey will be joined by artists Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus, actresses Awkwafina and Jennifer Garner, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Facebook says. (Read more Oprah Winfrey stories.)