Is Flynn Case Flawed? 4 Views

(Newser) – Michael Flynn is trying to get his case dismissed, with his lawyers arguing that newly released FBI documents show that agents set him up before interviewing him in 2017. "What is our goal?" reads one handwritten note. "Truth and admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" The former national security adviser eventually pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the Trump transition to the White House. Here are some early takes on the new developments, from both sides:

Unfair: At Bloomberg, Eli Lake writes the FBI went after Flynn over obscure violations under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. "Ignorance of the law is no excuse, as they say, but at the same time justice demands that the law be applied fairly and consistently," he writes. "Flynn was being squeezed for crimes that are rarely, if ever, enforced. He relented only under financial pressure and a promise that his son, who worked with him in his consulting group, would not be prosecuted." Lake wonders if Democrats would be so quick to forgive the FBI tactics if the target were in the Obama administration.