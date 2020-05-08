Suspect's Sister Charged After Family Dollar Murder

(Newser) – The sister of one of the fugitives accused of killing a security guard at a Family Dollar in Michigan last week has become the fourth family member to be charged in the case. Brya Bishop has been charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police investigating a violent crime, and being an accessory after the fact to a felon, CNN reports. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says the 24-year-old is accused of interfering with efforts to arrest her brother, 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop, and stepfather Larry Teague, 44. "We think she helped them escape," Leyton says. Her mother, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, is already in custody.

Prosecutors say that after security guard Calvin Munerlyn told Bishop she needed a face mask to enter the Flint store, he argued with her mother. Prosecutors say that after Sharmel Teague was also refused service, she contacted her husband and son. Larry Teague yelled at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife and Ramonyea Bishop shot the father of nine in the head, prosecutors say. The two men are still at large. "Brya Bishop's attempts to shield family members will not be tolerated and we will likewise hold anyone else involved in offering shelter and assistance to Larry Teague or Ramonyea Bishop accountable under the law," Leyton said in a statement. (Read more Michigan stories.)

