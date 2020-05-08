Queen Guitarist Suffers Unfortunate Garden Injury

(Newser) – Queen guitarist Brian May has been hospitalized, but this has nothing to do with the coronavirus. The British rocker took to Instagram Thursday to announce he'd ripped a butt muscle. "I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening," wrote the 72-year-old, who described the pain as "relentless," per USA Today. He did not, however, elaborate on the specifics of what happened. May said he was at the hospital "getting scanned to find out exactly how much I've actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job."

He wrote that sleeping was a challenge and walking was out of the question for a while. He posted a photo of his masked face along with a video that appeared to show him moving around a hospital in a wheelchair. "I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home," he added. However, he soon posted a video in which he rants about animal welfare, environmental damage, and calls out Boris Johnson for "terrible mistakes" in the midst of the pandemic, per the Guardian.


