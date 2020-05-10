Lawmaker's Response to Musk Is Brief and to the Point

(Newser)
–
Elon Musk has threatened to move Tesla out of California, and one lawmaker seems ready to move on without him. Leaving little room for ongoing debate, Lorena Gonzalez tweeted late Saturday, "F*** Elon Musk." The CEO is unhappy with California's restrictions during the pandemic, which have shut down his factory in Fremont. The San Diego Democrat's reaction wasn't universally praised, the New York Post reports, with some tweets pointing out that frustration with local politicians is behind Musk's threat. There was criticism of Musk, too; one tweet said, "Elon needs California more than California needs Elon." Another post said Tesla has a lot of employees in the state, so, "What you're actually saying is "F*** 37,000 people and their families." (Read more Elon Musk stories.)