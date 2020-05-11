(Newser)
–
Police in Katy, Texas, say a feud between neighbors got way out of hand Sunday night and resulted in six people being shot, reports NBC News. The victims included a 5-year-old girl, though none of the injuries are life-threatening. Details are scarce, but a preliminary investigation suggests "it was the result of an ongoing disturbance between two neighbors,” says Harris County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joe Ambriz, per KHOU.
One of the men had a handgun and the other had a shotgun, and the men not only shot each other but four female bystanders, say authorities. "Unfortunately, when you resort to taking matters into your own hands and getting a weapon, it never turns out to be a good situation for anyone," says Ambriz. The shooting took place about 9pm on Mother's Day. No arrests have been made. (Read more shooting stories.)