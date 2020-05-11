(Newser) – The day before Mother's Day, a Colorado eatery declared on Twitter, "We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!" On Sunday, it became clear what C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock meant: It reopened for dine-in service, in violation of the state's public health order that has kept restaurants limited to delivery and takeout service during the coronavirus pandemic, until at least May 26, per the Denver Post. Video taken by a local reporter shows a packed establishment, with the owner noting that the crowd was "almost double a normal Mother's Day." CBS Denver reports that it doesn't appear anyone in the crowd was wearing masks; the Washington Post says it spotted one.

"It was unbelievable," curbside pickup customer Nick Whitehill tells the Denver Post on how close the customers were to each other, adding that even employees weren't wearing face coverings. He says he's filed a complaint with the local health department. Owner April Arellano had posted on Facebook she'd "go out of business if I don't do something." That since-deleted post also noted for customers: "No mask no problem btw," per the Castle Rock News-Press. A rep for Gov. Jared Polis' office said that restaurants like Arellano's that violate the health order "are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community." A rep for Colorado's health department noted that flouting the order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $1,000 or up to a year in jail. (In Texas, a salon owner was briefly jailed.)

