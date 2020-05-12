Biden, Party Pull in $60M During April

(Newser) – Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Monday that it and the Democratic National Committee jointly raised $60 million in April, a solid sum that may ease some Democratic worries that the party's presumptive nominee is stumbling in the money race. Biden's campaign was almost broke before he vaulted to the top of the Democratic presidential field on Super Tuesday in early March. The former vice president became the party's presumptive nominee when his sole remaining rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign in early April. The campaign said in a statement that its average April donation was $32.63, the AP reports, "showing continued grassroots strength even in this time of crisis."

His campaign recently announced a number of hires, a sign of a newly secure financial position, but Biden remains far behind President Trump in fundraising. For the first three months of the year, Trump and the Republican National Committee reported collecting $212 million. Fundraising has moved mostly online for both sides, and Biden has grumbled about not being able to campaign in person, per Reuters. The DNC conducted 11 fundraising events on Zoom last month, per CNN. On Thursday, Biden and his wife, Jill, will kick off a three-day virtual forum for donors who helped bring in more than $50,000. They'll thank supporters, per CNBC, and answer questions.