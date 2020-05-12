Jerry Stiller Cracks Up Co-Stars in Famous Blooper

(Newser) – This is a sad day for Jerry Stiller fans—but like his Seinfeld co-stars, they might still struggle to keep a straight face when watching him in his most famous role. In a bloopers clip that has been making the rounds since the announcement of the 92-year-old's death, Stiller remains in character as Frank Constanza while his belligerent delivery of lines including "You want a piece of me?" causes co-stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander to laugh so much that Alexander end up rolling on the floor. "The moment perfectly encapsulates Stiller’s incredible ability to deliver the funniest lines with a completely straight face, a hallmark of a comedic legend," writes Melissa Locker at Time.

The Seinfeld team found the moment so hilarious that they broke with the usual format and played it over the credits of the 1996 episode. Cast members were still laughing about it 24 years later. Page Six reports that Louis-Dreyfus and Alexander reminisced about the episode during an online fundraiser last week, before Stiller's death. Louis-Dreyfus said Stiller would look to the sky when he had trouble remembering his lines, a gesture that made the character even funnier. Alexander, who played son George Contanza, said Stiller made his anger at being unable to remember his lines part of the character, which was where a lot of Frank Constanza's "internal rage came from." (Read more Seinfeld stories.)

