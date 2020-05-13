 
US /
Utah

Polygamy Effectively Decriminalized in Utah

As of Tuesday, it's no longer a felony
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted May 13, 2020 3:45 AM CDT

(Newser) – Polygamy is now effectively decriminalized in Utah. Lawmakers passed the bill reducing bigamy from a felony to a minor infraction in February, the governor signed it in March, and it took effect Tuesday. While bigamy had been a third-degree felony for decades in the state, the attorney general's office had declined to prosecute it unless other crimes were also involved. The new law simply makes that policy official, CNN reports. Lawmakers say removing the penalty will make it more likely that victims of abuse will come forward, since they will no longer need to fear arrest. (More on the changes here.)

