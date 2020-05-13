Ink Master Star Arrested After Crash Kills YouTuber

(Newser) – The future is looking extremely dark for celebrity tattooist Daniel Silva, who has been arrested for murder in connection with a Sunday night car crash. Silva, 27, was allegedly speeding through a Los Angeles neighborhood in a new McLaren sports car Sunday night when he crashed into a stop sign and a tree, killing YouTube star Corey La Barrie on his 25th birthday, BuzzFeed reports. Police say Silva, who featured in the reality show Ink Master, "attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid." Sources tell TMZ that both men were taken to a hospital, where Silva was treated for a broken hip and La Barrie was pronounced dead.

story continues below

Police say the 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and it went off the road around 9:40pm, NBC reports. Both men had been at a party earlier that night, where Silva was seen drinking, according to TMZ's sources. In his final YouTube video, La Barrie, who had more than 350,000 subscribers, talked about celebrating his birthday. His mother, Lissa Harrison, said on Instagram that her son "was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver." "I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much," she said. "It's just so unfair." (Read more Los Angeles stories.)

