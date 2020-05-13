NYC Sees One Silver Lining to Virus Lockdown

(Newser) – The coronavirus lockdown has rid New York City streets of their usual congestion, and with that comes an unprecedented stat: As of Tuesday, no pedestrian had been killed in 58 days, reports ABC7. That's the longest stretch since the city began tracking the stat in 1983. But with that slim silver lining amid the COVID-19 devastation comes a corollary: Drivers who do venture out are speeding more. A lot more.

For example, speeding cameras in the city doled out nearly 25,000 speeding tickets on March 27, roughly double the total from a typical day before the coronavirus outbreak began, reports the New York Times. Solution: More cameras. "We are continuing to install 60 new speed cameras each month, and plan to meet our goal of standing up the largest speed camera program in the world," said city transportation chief Polly Trottenberg. (Read more New York City stories.)

