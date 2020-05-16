(Newser) – If you've ever wanted to take a peek inside John Schnatter's "Papa Castle," here's your chance. The ex-Papa John's CEO, who was forced to step away from the company in 2018 after using the n-word in a conference call, offered a brief virtual tour of his "gigantic, gaudy mansion" this week on TikTok, per New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz, who posted the video on her Twitter feed. "Welcome to my crib," the 58-year-old announces after flinging open the double doors leading into his 40,000-square-foot Kentucky abode. After an aerial view of the verdant 16-acre property, including a moat next to the main house, Schnatter dives into a description of the interior, which starts off with a clock/sculpure right in the main foyer that depicts eagles mating, he explains. "Eagles go up several thousand feet," Schnatter notes. "They mate all the way down; right before they hit the earth, they separate."

He also teases on a peek into his library, and even goes so far as to open the door a crack, but then he closes it and says, "Maybe next time." The so-called "Papa Castle" is located in Louisville, and it was said last year to be the most expensive home in the city, per People. It set Schnatter back about $11 million. Although the video was viewed more than a million times, Eater takes issue with the timing of the clip. "This is not a great look right now!" the site notes. "30 million people have filed for unemployment! Thousands are dying because the government insists the wheels of capitalism keep turning! ... Padre Johnathan, the only thing this is inspiring is class resentment. Then again, maybe he is just as desperate for attention and human contact as the rest of us. But if that's the case maybe he could cry into one of his many pools." (Read more John Schnatter stories.)

