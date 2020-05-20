(Newser) – What did Lori Vallow's late husband think of her? Thanks to police bodycam footage, we now know. KPNX obtained the video, which shows Charles Vallow speaking to police outside his Gilbert, Ariz., home on Jan. 31, 2019—less than six months before he was shot to death by Lori's brother, and eight months before the last known sighting of two of her kids. He alleged that his wife had taken his truck and locked him out of the home, which he had been away from due to a business trip. "She's lost her mind," he says in the video, then indicates he thought she posed a danger to him and the children. "She's threatened me, [to] murder me, kill me," he says. An officer asks about why the children are threatened by her. "I don’t know what she’s going to do with them," Vallow says. "Flee with them ... hurt them."

ABC News reports he also speaks of odd behavior, alleging Lori had been pulling money from their bank account and calling him "Nick Schneider." "It's the name she used," Charles says. "I don't know where it came from. I'm just like ... I'm as bewildered as you are." Charles and the officers eventually get into the house through a door in the garage; no one is home. KPNX reports Lori visited the police station that day and explained that she suspected her husband was having an affair and had told him not to come home. She says she had warned him his truck would be gone. "I just left with the kids because I didn't want them in all the drama," she explained. Charles filed for divorce in February, dropped the divorce petition in March, and died July 11. The whereabouts of Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua Vallow, 7, remain unknown. (Read more Lori Vallow stories.)

