(Newser) – Former WWE star Shad Gaspard has been confirmed dead after he disappeared in a rip current off Venice Beach, Calif., on Sunday. A person reported a body on the beach near Venice Pier around 1:30am Wednesday. The Los Angeles County coroner's office has since confirmed the body is that of Gaspard, a 6'6", 240-pound male who was one-half of the WWE tag team Cryme Tyme, per TMZ. Gaspard had been swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, one of several people pulled from the water on Sunday. The former wrestler reportedly directed a lifeguard to the boy before a wave crashed over him.

The lifeguard "was going to try to rescue both [males]," a fire official tells NBC News. "But the father, in his last few words, said, 'Save my son.'" He was 50 yards from shore when a wave crashed over him and "he was swept out to sea," the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday. Gaspard appeared in the films Get Hard and Think Like A Man Too and in the shows Big Time Rush and Key and Peele after retiring from wrestling in 2010. He posted a video showing him walking along the beach with his son less than two weeks ago, reports TMZ. "Love the life I built for my self and my family," he wrote.


