Gunman Shoots Up Popular Arizona Entertainment Complex

(Newser) – One person is in critical condition and two others were also hurt Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a popular Arizona shopping and entertainment district. Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District is part of a complex that includes sports arenas, and the AP describes it as "humming with activity" Wednesday after more than a month of its stores and restaurants being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting was over by the time police arrived, and the suspect was taken into custody. A state senator witnessed the shooting, CNN reports; he described the shooter as carrying an AR-15. (Read more Arizona stories.)