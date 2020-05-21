Trump: Hydroxychloroquine Regimen Ends in 'a Day or Two'

(Newser) – President Trump has "a day or two" left on hydroxychloroquine, which he's been taking as a preventative measure against coronavirus after White House aides tested positive, he said at the White House Wednesday. "I think it’s two days. Two days," he said, referring to the time left on the prophylactic regimen. USA Today notes that Friday will mark 14 days since Mike Pence's press secretary tested positive. There's no evidence hydroxychloroquine prevents or treats COVID-19, and it can have serious side effects; the president's use of it has proved quite controversial. Also Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for questioning Trump's decision: "Cuomo mocked the president for this” but “it turns out that Chris Cuomo took a less safe version of it called quinine," she said.

She continued, noting that "the FDA removed [quinine] from the market in 2006 because it had serious side effects, including death. So really interesting to have that criticism of the president." Another critic of Trump's decision, Nancy Pelosi, on Wednesday stood behind her comments about the president being "morbidly obese": "I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He’s called women one thing or another over time," she said, per the AP. (For his part, Trump said Pelosi is "a waste of time.") On Tuesday, Trump had continued to defend his use of the drug, ABC News reports. In an apparent reference to a study showing that more COVID patients treated with hydroxychloroquine died than those not given the drug, Trump said, "If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey, they were giving it to people that were in very bad shape. ... They were very old. Almost dead." He called the study "false" and referred to it as an "enemy statement." (Trump's use of the prescription drug has sparked quite an uproar; more on it here.)

