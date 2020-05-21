(Newser) – "DO NOT RECYCLE CANNONBALLS." That was the message from a county commissioner in Michigan on Tuesday after a Kent County resident tried to, well, recycle a cannonball. Grand Rapids police evacuated the county recycling center just after noon Tuesday after finding a live cannonball believed to have a percussion-cap-style detonator, reports the Detroit Free Press. The 6-pound munition, initially mistaken for a shot-put ball, came from the Civil War, according to the Department of Public Works. It noted "the [ordnance] was safely removed" by the Michigan State Police bomb squad. Commissioner Phil Skaggs reminded residents to "follow the instructions on how to recycle" in an amusing Facebook post. If you do find a cannonball, "call your local law enforcement and stay away," per WXMI. (Read more cannonball stories.)