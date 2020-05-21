 
China Is Making a Big Move on Hong Kong

Beijing about to impose a new law to crack down on anti-China sentiment
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 21, 2020 11:05 AM CDT

(Newser) – China is about to clamp down on Hong Kong with a controversial new law, a move expected to trigger more pro-democracy protests and possible retaliation from the US. Critics fear it could end or drastically curtail the unique political freedoms the city enjoys. Coverage:

  • The law: When China's parliament convenes Friday, it will pass a national security law to ban sedition, secession, and treason, reports the BBC. But the law is "tailor-made for Hong Kong," per the South China Morning Post. It would give authorities broad power to stop the type of anti-government protests that took place in Hong Kong last year.
  • Big moment: This could be "a turning point for (China's) freest and most international city, potentially triggering a revision of its special status in Washington and likely to spark more unrest," per Reuters. Beijing is essentially bypassing Hong Kong's own legislature on the issue.

