China Is Making a Big Move on Hong Kong

A pro-democracy legislator, Eddie Chu Hoi Dick, is taken away by security guards in Hong Kong on Monday. Scuffles broke out in Hong Kong's legislature as the city's pro-democracy and pro-Beijing camps continue to wrestle for control over a key committee that scrutinizes bills. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

