(Newser) – For more than a year, it looked like Lori Loughlin would fight the charges against her in the college admissions bribery scandal. Apparently, she's changed her mind: Per the Los Angeles Times and ABC News, the 55-year-old Full House actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to a plea agreement filed in a Massachusetts federal court. Per the agreements, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, and be required to perform 100 hours of community service. Her 56-year-old husband will see five months behind bars, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service. The terms must be accepted by US District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton.

If the deals go through, then bribery and money laundering charges against the spouses will be dropped. Prosecutors had accused the two of forking over half a million dollars to make sure their two daughters were deemed recruits of the USC women's crew team to help get them into the college, per the New York Times. "Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case," US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling says in a release from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. "We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions." (Read more Lori Loughlin stories.)

