Man Who Videotaped Killing of Arbery Is Charged With Murder

(Newser) – A third Georgia man has been charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery: William "Roddie" Bryan, who videotaped the killing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis already are charged with murder in the case. They've said they believed Arbery to be a burglar; Arbery's family said he had gone for a jog. Bryan's lawyer said his client was merely a witness and was not involved in chasing Arbery with the McMichaels. "If there was a lynch mob or posse, Mr. Bryan was unaware of it," the lawyer said. Arbery was black, and the three suspects are white.

The video led to protests demanding justice earlier this month. Shot by Bryan, it shows two men stopping Arbery while he's jogging on a residential street, per NPR. "We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process," lawyers for Arbery's family said in a statement Thursday. "His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well." They said the family was relieved to learn of the arrest of Bryan, 50, in the killing near Brunwick on Feb 23. "We want anyone who participated in the murder of Mr. Arbery to be held accountable," the lawyers said. (Arbery's family said he had been harassed by police.)

