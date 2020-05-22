Baltimore Mayor to Trump: Please Stay Home

(Newser) – President Trump is planning to visit Baltimore on Memorial Day—but is that really such a good idea? "I wish that the president, as our nation’s leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend," Bernard C. “Jack” Young, mayor of the Maryland city, said of Trump's plan to visit the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine Monday (which is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic). The first lady, the secretary of defense, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, an interior secretary, and military ceremonial units will accompany the president, per CBS Baltimore. Trump, who has a contentious history with Baltimore, was apparently not swayed by the mayor's plea.

"The brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the president will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our Nation’s history," a White House spokesperson says in a statement, per the Baltimore Sun. Baltimore residents are currently still under orders to remain home unless they are leaving for an essential reason. "That President Trump is deciding to pursue non-essential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus," the Democratic mayor says. He also says the city can't afford the related security costs, though it will be ready for Trump's visit should he fail to change his plans. (Read more Baltimore stories.)

