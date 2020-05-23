FBI Director Orders Review to Seek Out 'Misconduct'

(Newser) – The controversial FBI investigation into Michael Flynn has triggered yet another review—this one by the agency itself, the Washington Post reports. FBI Director Christopher Wray, who ordered the internal review, said it will try to "determine whether any current employees engaged in misconduct" and assess whether "improvements ... might be warranted" in FBI procedures and policies. Wray said the review will "complement" work by St. Louis US Attorney Jeff Jensen, who was tasked earlier this year by Attorney General William Barr with examining the FBI probe. But a former FBI official who worked for Wray suggests this might all be politics.

"I don't know what the point is, other than to appease the attorney general," the former official, Gregory Brower, tells the Post. Indeed, President Trump has criticized Wray over the FBI's work in the Russia probe and said "let's see what happens with him. Look, the jury's still out." Trump even pressed for criminal prosecutions of people involved, but the FBI says it "does not have the prosecutorial authority to bring a criminal case." Fox News notes that many of the senior FBI officials involved don't even work there anymore. Flynn was originally investigated over chats he had with a Russian diplomat, then later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and acquired a new legal team that tried to undo the plea. Now the DOJ is trying to toss out the whole case. (Read more Michael Flynn stories.)

