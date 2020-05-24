NYT Publishes a Devastating Sunday Cover

(Newser) – The New York Times is out with an extraordinary Sunday front page—the entirety of which consists of the names and obituaries of 1,000 Americans, approximately 1% of the almost 100,000 now lost to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins statistics. "But a count reveals only so much," intones the Times. "Memories, gathered from obituaries across the country, help us reckon with what was lost." This includes one of its own, "Alan Finder, 72, Ridgewood, NJ. Unflappable New York Times journalist," and runs the gamut from "Noel Sinkiat, 64, Olney, Md. Nurse planning for retirement" to "Bassey Offiong, 25, Michigan. Saw friends at their worst but brought out their best." From the very young to the very old, the very serious or career-minded to the very light-hearted or family-oriented, the piece makes clear that the virus has rampaged through America with impunity. Click for the Times' interactive. (Read more coronavirus stories.)