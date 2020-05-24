Epstein 'Madam': Don't Make Me Answer

(Newser) – Looks like Ghislaine Maxwell can breathe a sigh of relief. The alleged madam—who's accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein's underage sex ring—was granted a stay in questioning Friday for a civil suit filed by a female accuser, Fox News reports. A federal magistrate judge, Debra Freeman, said it's worth waiting until a criminal case against Maxwell gets sorted out: "Not forever, but at least long enough to let us know whether the claims process is likely to go forward," she said. Maxwell's attorney had requested a delay in answering questions by the accuser, Annie Farmer, who claims she was recruited into the sex ring in 1996 and sexually assaulted by Epstein and Maxwell at age 16.

