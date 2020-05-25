It's No Longer X Æ A-12 Musk

(Newser) – Less than a month old, the son of Grimes and Elon Musk is already the subject of disagreement between his less-than-conventional parents and the state of California, which has now resulted in little X Æ A-12 Musk being renamed, reports CNN. "Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws ? What is the baby's new name?" asked one commenter on a Grimes Instagram post on Sunday. The change is subtle: "X Æ A-Xii" replied the singer, adding, "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh." Mashable notes that the name is still not legal, as the Æ character isn't permitted, and will likely have to be AE. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)