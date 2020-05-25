2 Stylists Test Positive, Exposed 140 Customers

(Newser) – One hundred and forty clients at a Missouri hair salon were potentially exposed to the coronavirus after two hairstylists worked while symptomatic, and then later tested positive for COVID-19. The Great Clips in Springfield says it is reaching out directly to all customers impacted and that all will be offered tests, NBC News reports. After the first stylist tested positive, the city on Friday said 84 customers and seven employees had potential exposure; on Saturday, the city revealed the second stylist had tested positive and had worked while "experiencing very mild symptoms," adding 56 customers to the list of potential exposures.

The first stylist worked eight days while symptomatic, the second worked five. Both were wearing face coverings, as were customers. The salon has since been closed for cleaning and sanitizing. One customer whose hair was cut by the first stylist says officials have asked him to self-quarantine for 14 days while monitoring himself for symptoms. "All this because someone wasn't responsible," he tells KY3, adding that he came in contact with 15 to 20 people before he was notified of his potential exposure. "I know that the employee feels really bad about what happened. I'm sure they both do but you have a situation that caused a chain reaction." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

