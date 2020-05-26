Grizzly Attacks Montana Mountain Biker

In this Sept. 25, 2013 file photo, a grizzly bear cub searches for fallen fruit beneath an apple tree a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. (Alan Rogers/Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

In this Sept. 25, 2013 file photo, a grizzly bear cub searches for fallen fruit beneath an apple tree a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. (Alan Rogers/Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)