Feds Probing Local Officials in Ahmaud Arbery Killing: Lawyer

(Newser) – The slaying of Ahmaud Arbery is being probed as a federal hate crime, the attorney for Arbery's family tells CNN. S. Lee Merritt says he met with the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia and was told of the development, but there has been no official confirmation. Arbery, who was black, was jogging down a Georgia street in February when he was allegedly gunned down by a white father and son who suspected him of having committed a crime. They, as well as a man who recorded the chase and shooting, have been arrested and charged with murder.

Merritt also says the feds are investigating the local officials who handled the case to see whether there was any misconduct, the AP reports. That announcement, too, has not been officially confirmed. Arbery's death sparked outrage, particularly since it took so long for any arrests to be made. (Read more Ahmaud Arbery stories.)

